Cameron Smith, first leader of RBC Heritage and Sergio García, 6 strokes away

The australian Cameron smith He completed this Thursday the first round of the RBC Heritage of HIlton Head, a PGA Tour golf tournament, with a record of 62 strokes (-9), which left him at the top of the classification with one less than the second classified, the American Stewart cink (63, -8), while the Spanish Sergio garcia shares the 17th place with 17 other players with 68 (-3) and the number one in the world, Dustin Johnson, is 46º with 70 (-1).

Smith, 27 years old and looking for the third title on the North American circuit, was very successful on the Harbor Town Golf Links course, achieving nine birdies, which he distributed with five, including a series of three in a row (holes 4, 5, 6) in the first half, and four in the second, which closed with a series of two (17 and 18).

The Australian golfer showed great control with all long strokes to get the ball well on the fairway from the tee and then on the green he was flawless.

Cink, 47, had been the big surprise of the day as provisional leader until the tour of Smith, which left him in second place after making an eagle, on par 5 of hole 5, seven birdies and the bogey he committed on par 4 of hole 10, when he did not hit the putt on the green.

English Matt wallace and the american Collin morikawa shared third place with a record of 65 strokes (-6), while three local golfers, led by Charles Howell

III, they finished in fifth place and signed cards of 66 (-5).

The Spanish Sergio garcia He delivered a card of 68 strokes (-3) with a bogey on hole 1 and four birdies on 2, 3, 5 and 14, which allowed him to share the seventeenth place with 17 other players, including the Argentine Emiliano Grillo and the mexican Carlos Ortiz.

The American Dustin Johnson, world number one and who did not make the cut in Augusta, where he was the defending champion, also started badly at Hilton Head, where he achieved six birdies, but committed a double bogey on hole 4 and three bogeys to end the day on the position 46 (-1).

Classification 1st day (par 71):

1. Cameron Smith (AUS) -9

2. Stewart Cink (USA) -8

3. Collin Morikawa (USA) -6

. Matt Wallace (ING) -6

5. Billy Horschel (USA) -5

. Charles Howell III (USA) -5

. Harold Varner III (USA) -5

8. Daniel Berger (USA) -4

. Corey Conners (CAN) -4

. Austin Cook (USA) -4

. Lucas Glover (USA) -4

. Brian Harman (USA) -4

. Tom Hoge (USA) -4

. Mackenzie Hughes (CAN) -4

. Kyung-Hoon Lee (KOR) -4

. Kevin Streelman (USA) -4

…

17. Sergio Garcia (ESP) -3

46. ​​Dustin Johnson (USA) -1