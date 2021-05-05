Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman win in New Orleans in the playoff

The Australians Cameron smith Y Marc Leishman, with decisive blows on the 16th hole, this Sunday new champions of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans Held in Avondale, Louisiana, the only team tournament on the PGA Tour, after beating the South African duo in the playoffs Louis Oosthuizen Y Charl schwartzel, while Spanish Jon rahm and the american Ryan palmer they finished seventh to three strokes.

So much Smith Y Leishman What Oosthuizen Y Schwartzel they finished the tournament with 268 hits (-20) after delivering 70 (-2) and 71 (-1) cards, respectively.

The equality between the two teams was not broken until the first playoff hole, the 18th, which the new champions won with a par 5 after Oosthuizen he will throw his tee shot into the water and narrowly miss a putt of more than ten feet to have made even.

Oosthuizen Y Schwartzel They started the last round with a one-shot lead, but their 71 (-1) record, with three pairs and two bogeys, prevented them from securing the title.

It was the third victory of Smith in his career and the second at the Zurich Classic, which he won with the Swede Jonas blixt in 2017, the first year the New Orleans PGA Tour stop switched from a traditional singles format to an 80-team, two-player event. That first win also came in a playoff.

It was the best result of Smith since drawing second at the 2020 Masters delayed by the pandemic last November. And it was also his sixth top 10 since the current season began.

In order to Leishman It was his sixth win on the PGA Tour, his best result since tying for fifth at the Masters this month and his first since the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open.

Smith Y Leishman they each won $ 1,070,000 (883,000 euros) for the victory, a result that also forced the former to fulfill a promise he had made to cut his mullet hairstyle when he won a tournament.

The climactic finale capped a compelling duel between two teams that started together in the final grouping and took turns holding an advantage that never grew more than two strokes.

The American Ryan palmer and spanish Jon rahm, the defending champions of 2019, closed the tournament with a record of 70 strokes (-2) that gave them a cumulative 271 (-17) and climbed two positions to seventh place that they occupied alone with three of the winners. Palmer Y Rahm They were always involved in the tournament and with options to the title after finishing with three birdies, including the last one on the par 5 of hole 18.

Final classification (par 72):

1. Marc Leishman / Cameron Smith (AUS / AUS) -20 (63-72-63-70)

They win in the playoff

2. Louis Oosthuizen / Charl Schwartzel (RSA / RSA) -20 (63-71-63-71)

3. Richy Werenski / Peter Uihlein (USA / USA) -19 (65-69-68-67)

4. Billy Horschel / Sam Burns (USA / USA) -18 (63-73-65-69)

. Keith Mitchell / Brandt Snedeker (USA / USA) -18 (66-71-64-69)

. Keegan Bradley / Brendan Steele (USA / USA) -18 (63-73-64-70)

7. Jon Rahm / Ryan Palmer (ESP / USA) -17 (65-71-65-70)

8. Danny Willett / Tyrrell Hatton (ING / ING) -16 (65-73-65-69)

. Thomas Pieters / Tom Lewis (BEL / ING) -16 (67-70-63-72)

. Bubba Watson / Scottie Scheffler (USA / USA) -16 (64-69-66-73)