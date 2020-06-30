According to Shams Charania in ., the free agent Cameron payne has reached an agreement to play the next two seasons in Phoenix Suns.

The 24-year-old Payne has played for the Oklahoma City Thunder and Chicago Bulls, where he played 40 points last season and averaged 6.3 points and 2.7 assists in 17.8 minutes of play. Support for Ricky Rubio in outside positions.