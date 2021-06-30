Cameron Norrie qualifies for the Wimbledon 30th finals

06/30/2021 at 4:15 PM CEST

The British player Cameron norrie, number 34 of the ATP and seed number 29, fulfilled the forecasts by winning by 6 (6) -7 (8), 7-5, 6-2 and 7-5 in eighteen hours and fifty-eight minutes to French Lucas Pouille, number 95 of the ATP, in the sixty-fourth of the final of Wimbledon. With this result, we will see the winner of the match in the 30th finals of Wimbledon.

Pouille managed to break his opponent’s serve 3 times, while the British tennis player managed it 7 times. In addition, in the first service Norrie had a 76% effectiveness, 6 double faults and got 67% of the service points, while the effectiveness of his opponent was 53%, he made 5 double faults and got 58% of the points to the serve.

The tournament will continue tomorrow Thursday from 11:00 Spanish time with the confrontation of Norrie and the Australian tennis player Alex Bolt, number 149.

The tournament Wimbledon Individual Masc. It is held on open-air grass and a total of 238 players face each other. Of all the applicants, a total of 128 reach the final phase among those who qualify directly, those who have passed the previous phases of the tournament and those who are invited. Likewise, its celebration takes place between June 21 and July 12 in London.