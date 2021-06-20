Cameron Norrie: “I hope I can win the Queen’s title”

The British tennis player Cameron norrie is doing a spectacular week on the grass of Queen’s in front of all its public. The current world number 41 attended the media to analyze his feelings and the great moment that his tennis is going through in recent months.

– His great performance at Queen’s:

“I am a little surprised to be able to reach the final here. When the draw was drawn I saw great tennis players who perform very well on grass and I thought that I would have little chance of being able to reach the final rounds. For me it was a surprise without No doubt. I’ve improved every game I’ve played here and I’ve felt much more comfortable on the grass. It’s been a fantastic week. I’m looking forward to finishing it in the best possible way.

– Your tennis to adapt well to the grass:

“I always believed that I could play well on grass. It is true that in previous years I did not get good results. The most important thing is that my serve has improved a lot and that on this surface is vital. In my last matches I have moved very well and I defended well from the back of the court. I am very happy that throughout this season I am feeling competitive on all existing surfaces. “

– Second Briton to reach the Queen’s final after WWII:

“I heard that statistic today and it was amazing. It means a lot to me. Queen’s is a very special tournament in England. Reaching the final here is a great achievement for me. throughout my career. Like I said before, I’m happy with the way I’m playing and handling things. Hopefully I can match Andy and get the title tomorrow (laughs). Obviously, it won’t be easy, but we will give it our all to be able to get it. “

– Will be seeded at Wimbledon 2021:

“Is this safe? It’s great. Achieving this implies that you could have easy opponents a priori in the first two rounds of the tournament. It’s a good achievement. The truth is that throughout the week I did not think about the possibility of being head of series at Wimbledon. I was just trying to concentrate on getting each victory, “concluded the British player who today will fight in the grand final against the Italian and top seed Matteo Berrettini.