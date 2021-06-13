Cameras Capture Florida Inmate Escape; Pinellas County authorities recapture him in 10 minutes



File photo of a Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office patrol in Florida.

Photo: Octavio Jones / .

A prisoner who was caught on security cameras while escaping from a jail in Florida, was recaptured minutes later by Pinellas County Authorities.

Cody Jondreau, who is in the jail of said demarcation accused of murdering his 9-week-old son, was arrested in Polk County on May 11, following a warrant issued in September of last year from Williams County in Ohio.

Jondreau was charged in Ohio of murder and will be extradited to that state next week.

About two weeks ago the man was transferred to the Pinellas prison facility by the US Marshals Service.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said Wednesday that the inmate was transferred to the athe C of the South Division, which is the maximum security of the jail.

However, in the middle of a period of recreationAt around 10 am, the suspect escaped.

According to the News Channel 8 report, Jondreau scaled the wall in the recreation yard and went through the barbed wire in approximately 26 seconds. The man then ran across the roof before jumping to the ground from a height of 11 feet where he was intercepted at a second fence.

Following a manhunt by officers, Jondreau was taken back into custody about 10 minutes after he fled the prison.

The prisoner broke his heel and was taken to hospital where 80 stitches were sewn up.