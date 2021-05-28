Camera captured scene of “hit-and-run” that left Latino pastor in a coma in Miami Beach; Former porn actress is accused of the fact



Miami Beach Police Department patrols.

Photo: CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP / Getty Images

Security camera videos captured part of the scene in which Pastor Noé Aguilar was run over in a hit-and-run incident while riding a bicycle down a street in Miami Beach, Florida.

For the act reported on March 25, the former porn actress Katherine Colabella is accused.

In the past week, the authorities released several videos related to the case. One of these shows the moment when emergency personnel assist the Pentecostal pastor at MacArthur Causeway just after he was struck, at around 11 pm, as he was commuting from his work to his home. In the images, you can see the moment when the man is placed on a stretcher to be transferred to the hospital. You can also see the bicycle on the ground.

“It is going to be a trauma alert,” says an officer over the radio. “Does the bicycle have any damage?”, Is also heard saying.

Later, the authorities went to the exclusive Continuum apartment building, in the area of ​​South Pointe Drive and Ocean Drive where they seized the suspect’s vehicle.

Officers received a call from complex valet personnel about a damaged Mercedes-Benz car.

In images recorded from the scene, the car is seen with the front glass cracked.

Another video released by the authorities shows the woman’s exchange with officers the day after the event when she went to the Miami Beach Police Department headquarters to try to recover her vehicle.

“I was visiting my friend last night,” the woman tells a detective in the elevator.

The woman would have recently admitted that she was drunk and that she panicked after running over Aguilar and that is why she left the scene.

The defendant faces charges of fleeing the scene of an accident involving bodily harm, and reckless driving.

The priest had to be induced into a coma and spent more than a week in that state after being helped on the road. He is still in the process of recovery.