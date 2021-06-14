‘Camera Café: The movie’: Ana Milan shares the return of Cañizares (Esperanza Pedreño)

Back to the office. The ‘Camera Café: The movie’ team is already in full swing, 12 years after the end of the popular Telecinco series. And after so long it is clear that many things will have changed, including Victoria de la Vega: now she is the most influencer. And as such, Ana Milan herself is in charge of sharing images of the recording on networks.

A few days after showing an epic photo in which he carried a katana (?), Milan has shared a video with Esperanza Pedreño, who played the extravagant Cañizares in the series. As you can see in the video, “Cañi” is still a bit gone after more than a decade.

Cañi ?? pic.twitter.com/bPYAAQodWv ? ANA MILÁN (@_ANAMILAN_) June 13, 2021

Goodbye to coffee

In 2021 we know that caffeine is bad for the body. Also, it doesn’t make much sense to keep the original format of the series, glued to the coffee machine in the office, so ‘Camera Café: The Movie’ Will Move Away From That To Explore A More Traditional Storytelling, as Ernesto Sevilla advanced a few months ago.

The actor and comedian makes his debut as a feature film director with this film, whose script is signed by him, the other “chanante” Joaquín Reyes and Miguel Esteban. Filming started the last week of May and also has the return of Arturo Valls, Carlos Chamarro, Esperanza Elipe, Luis Varela, Carolina Cerezuela, Reyes, Marta Belenguer and Alex O’Dogherty. Joining them are Manuel Galiana, Javier Botet, Ingrid García Jonsson and Ibai Llanos, who will have a cameo playing himself.

This is the synopsis of the film: “Quesada, Julián, Marimar, Cañizares, Victoria and company will face a crisis that is about to sink the company and, what is worse, it will have to be saved by its new director, who is nothing more and none other than the king of squatting, Quesada “. ‘Camera Café: The Movie’ will premiere in 2022.