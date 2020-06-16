It is not a free service, but the money raised will be for the benefit of organizations seeking to help those affected by coronavirus.

In the face of the pandemic, carrying Cameo allows celebrities and their fans to connect via video call, although of course, it is not a free service.

The American platform Cameo now allows to connect video calls through Zoom with various celebrities currently collaborating with said service.

Cameo is a platform through which users can pay celebrities for the recording of a personalized video, that is to say celebrities could record something special for users with special messages, like a birthday greeting, for example.

Some of the famous that are available are Mandy Moore, Busy Philipps, Jeff Ross, Akon, Mike Tyson, Jerry Harris, Tony Hawk, Debbie Gibson and many more.

Similarly, Cameo allows users to have ten-minute video calls to talk to stars like Tony Hawk or Jeremy Piven.

In this case, to speak with Tony Hawk, famous skater, the user must spend $ 1,000 dollars and choose an appointment on the available days.

Prices vary depending on celebrities. However, the money raised will be for the benefit of organizations seeking to help those affected by coronavirus.

Initially, Cameo’s specialty was offering personal prerecorded videos of celebrities to those users who paid. Now, The website offers video calls to help fans get closer to their favorite celebrities.

It may interest you:

Why the FBI Seeks to Access Free Zoom User Video Calls

Zoom reported millionaire revenue and 169% growth thanks to pandemic