The Camela group has decided to do their bit in the fight against the expansion of the Coronavirus in a very special way. The musical training of Dioni Martín and Ángeles Muñoz has modified the lyrics of several of their most famous songs to support the fight against the spread of COVID-19 and thus raise awareness among the population of the importance of staying home to curb the contagion curve. ; a much-needed measure so that our health system does not collapse.

We all have in our minds the rhythm and the lyrics of Camela’s hits such as ‘When love sets sail’ or ‘Listen to me’ although from now on we will have to adapt to the new lyrics inspired by the Coronavirus. “Listen to me, understand it, stay home please. Wash my hands with soap in case you go out on the balcony ”, says the new and catchy lyrics of this song performed by Dioni Martín on social networks.

Her duet partner, Ángeles Muñoz, did the same on her Twitter account, adapting the lyrics of another of her hymns: “When love sets sail.” The new lyrics invite us to stay at home during these hard days that we are going through. “We will be better if you go out to the balcony alone from home. To applaud and respect each other with love. Take action, take caution. If you go to the pharmacy, to the purchase or something superior, you fulfill it and we will be better ”, intones the singer.

“Sure .. I just have to change the letter at paw, if we ourselves will insist on sinking the ship! The sooner we get it right, THE WHOLE WORLD UNITED .. Before we go on vacation! Don’t you realize? #YoMeQuedoEnCasa ”, writes Ángeles Muñoz on her Twitter account.

Both versions have been quick to go viral on social networks. Many users of social networks have applauded Camela’s initiative. Surely from now on many more artists are encouraged to modify the lyrics of their songs to launch a hymn against the Coronavirus.