Came the day! This was the HBO Max Friends reunion

(SPOILER ALERT) Friends: The Reunion premiered on HBO Max on May 27. This is what happened and what the special tribute to the most famous sitcom of all was about.

It was a moment for melancholy. If you are a fan of Friends and you are waiting for a movie or a special episode, just look at the images or the trailer of the meeting to know that it is not about that. However, as a good fan you will have everything to get excited if you see it.

Friends: The Reunion launched on May 27 in HBO Max, being able to see in the USA, where you have access to the content of the platform. In the same way, it will be included in the catalog next June, when the application reaches Latin America. More information about his arrival at Europe and the rest of the world.

However, the reunion could already be seen and left several sensations to highlight.

The first moment everyone got back on set was epic. No doubt all fans were expecting to see the six friends together, who no longer look quite as regal as when they starred in the popular series. They have all gone through great difficulties in their careers and, except Jennifer Aniston, neither achieved great success after production.

Those and evidenced, the feeling of professional frustration came to light in more than one sentence that they commented Matt le blanc, Lisa kudrow or Matthew perry, for example. It was for this reason that reliving the ten most promising years of their acting lives was more than special for all of them.

The emotion arose between sadness and nostalgia, which was quickly shared with the public. Then came the laughter.

Later, after meeting in the studio, the cast moved to the historical source where the opening was recorded and there they answered questions, remembered many moments and revealed secrets. Know what David schwimmer and Aniston had a passion for each other, beyond their roles as Ross Y Rachel, it drove the fans crazy.

Then the special guests began to appear. Cara delevingne, Justin Bieber Y Cindy crawford posed the most iconic costumes of the series. They placed the ridiculous bridesmaid dress Rachel’s outfit Sputnik / dad of Ross, the skinny leather pants and the costume of jewish armadillo. Le Blanc put all his clothes back on. Chandler.

In the same way, the cast reread the libretto of iconic scenes such as Ross and Rachel’s first kiss, the time they Monica sting a jellyfish or when Phoebe discovers that ‘Mon’ and Chandler are a couple. Moments like the lord’s meddling Heckles, the “Oh … My … God!” from Janice Y ‘Smelly Cat’ they were also recreated.

Lisa Kudrow and Lady Gaga sang together at Central Perk

Finally, the legendary producers Kevin Bright, Martha Kaufmann Y David crane (creators) admitted why they did not continue with the project. According to the developers, when a group of friends is made and has their family, life matures and there the series found its natural end. The family Bing geller, the Geller green and a newly married Phoebe was the best way to end.

Thus, 17 years passed and, for an hour and forty minutes, Friends lovers were able to enjoy their favorite friends once more… Yes, maybe one last.