Cambridge University uses graphene to multiply the capacity of hard drives by 10 | Technology

Many already want to bury it, but the hard drive can establish itself as the ultimate massive storage solution, with new technology to multiply its capacity by 10.

It is possible that inside your PC you have a 3 or 5 GB hard drive. How about converting it to a 50GB disk, without significantly increasing the price? That is what the University of Cambridge intends.

Together with various international teams from India, Switzerland, and Singapore, they have created a hard disk based on graphene, with 10 times more capacity.

We have already spoken on many occasions about graphene, that miraculous material with all kinds of magical properties: it is thin like an atom but resistant like steel, conductive, transparent, it repairs itself, and many other characteristics. That makes it the ideal candidate to replace a vital component in hard drives.

Everyone has heard of graphene at some point in recent years. But behind that curtain of noise, what have really been the advances that have been achieved thanks to this material?

Today, SSDs are used for the main functions of a computer, but hard drives are still widely used due to their large capacity and low price.

They consist of a series of plates with a magnetic head which records and reads data while the disc is spinning at high speed.

These magnetic plates that contain the data have a protective layer of carbon that protects them from shock and corrosion.

Since the 1990s, the density of data has multiplied by 4, and the protection layer has been reduced from 12.5 to 3 nanometers. Thanks to this, current hard drives have a capacity of 1 TB per square inch.

What the University of Cambridge has done is replace the carbon protection layers of the chainrings with graphene layers, much thinner, but resistant like steel. Not only have they passed all hardness tests, but are up to three times more efficient with corrosion.

Another advantage of graphene is that it also supports higher temperatures, so they have been able to use the new technology HAMR, which makes it possible to increase the density of hard drives by recording data on the magnetic layer at a higher temperature.

The result is a graphene hard drive with 10 times the capacity, 10 TB per square inch, without diminishing performance or durability, and without significantly increasing the price.

There is no news of a commercial use yet, but there is no reason why it should not. So it is possible that, in a short time, they will be on the market graphene hard drives with a capacity of 50, 80 or even 100 or 120 GB …