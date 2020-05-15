.

Phnom Penh., Cambodia’s tradition of shadow puppets dates back to the 7th century and has survived the collapse of empires, wars and the reign of terror of the Khmer Rouge, which left around 1.7 million dead.

However, in recent years, local interest in art that was designated a Unesco Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2005 has waned, and foreign tourists and funding have become its main endorsements.

Now, the coronavirus pandemic has dealt a new blow to a theater in Phnom Penh, bringing down the curtain on a company and its director, who has been performing in the capital for over 26 years.

Puppet master Mann Kosal is reviewing hundreds of leather puppets that he and his colleagues have made over the years, as workers dismantle the theater around them.

As interpreters, we must act as a team. But once the coronavirus arrived, we couldn’t do it anymore, he said.

The few people who went to see the performances in the 80-seat theater evaporated due to travel restrictions, and their staff are mostly at home due to a ban on meetings and to avoid becoming infected.

I would only dream of coming on Fridays and Saturdays (show days) to be able to act. If there were no coronaviruses, we could perform one, two or three times a week with even less audience. That would have made me very happy, he said.

Kosal was captivated by the Sbek Thom or large cowhide puppets after starting work for the Performing Arts Department.

He studied all aspects of art, from the creation of the puppets – which can be two meters high – from a cowhide to the handling of the puppets, whose shadows are projected on a large white screen, as well as the songs and the storytelling.

The tales represented in the show are based on a Khmer version of Ramayana, the Sanskrit epics of ancient India.

