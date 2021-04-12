Cambium Networks signs with Ditelba to bring wireless fiber to the Balearic Islands | News | Connectivity

Cambium Networks Y Ditelba have formalized a commercial agreement to promote high-capacity wireless connectivity in the Balearic Islands. By virtue of this agreement, the company is integrated into the supplier’s distribution network in Spain, covering the Balearic market.

Thanks to this agreement, the telecommunications operators and integrators of Mallorca, Menorca and Ibiza will have a permanent stock of products and solutions from the manufacturer, in addition to training programs, certification, business development and commercial and marketing actions, improving its operations and capacity to respond to the demands of its customers.

“Baleres a strategic market for Cambium Networks- explains Javier Gómez, regional manager of this company for Southern Europe and the Mediterranean– where wireless technologies solve in an efficient way and at the best cost the connectivity between islands and within each island, offering both its inhabitants and the millions of tourists an Internet access of the highest quality anywhere ”.

In order to Juan Mas, manager of DitelbaThis agreement marks a before and after in the supply chain for network operators and integrators on the islands, who often must give an accelerated response to the demands of their customers. “Our role as Cambium wholesalers translates into the existence of a complete stock of products and solutions in our own territory with deliveries within the day in the case of Mallorca and in less than 24 hours in Menorca and Ibiza”.

Cambium Networks signs with Ditelba to bring wireless fiber to the Balearic Islands. Wireless fiber

The Cambium Network portfolio includes advanced and robust solutions for very mature markets and other very innovative and disruptive ones such as the new 60 GHz family of products.

The agreement will allow Ditelba to scale its offer of network infrastructures, point-to-point and point-multipoint connection systems, Wi-Fi and business switching and next-generation network management solutions, which stand out for their maximum capacity and bandwidth, security, reliability, robustness and centralized management.

Thanks to this alliance, the provider will expand its commercial presence in the hands of a leading distributor in the area that will allow it to expand its access to IT service companies and integrators to develop and promote its strategy oriented to the corporate and institutional market, with solutions of wireless connectivity and Wi-Fi.

Advanced solutions

Cambium’s extensive portfolio includes mid- and high-end network infrastructure solutions for operators, such as Multigigabit solutions based on 60 Ghz, with maximum capacity and bandwidth of up to 15 Gb, which allow us to offer Gigabit Internet access to end customers, 3.5 GHz solutions for large Carrier class infrastructures, as well as a portfolio of enterprise-grade Wi-Fi and switching solutions.

“This alliance -adds Javier Gómez- will allow us to accelerate the deployment of new wireless solutions in Operators and WISP, including 60 Ghz and future 28Ghz, which will create a new paradigm, wireless, in high capacity Internet access. , with returns on investments in 4-6 six months compared to 8-9 years for terrestrial fiber. It will also help us access hundreds of IT service and integration companies for which these technologies offer enormous growth opportunities ”.