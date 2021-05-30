Cambium Networks, 2020 “Manufacturer of the Year” by WISPA | News | Connectivity

Cambium Networks has been awarded, for the fourth consecutive year, with the award for Manufacturer of the Year byWireless Internet Service Providers Association (WISPA).

When handing out the award, Claude Aiken, President of WISPA, noted that “wireless broadband is a proven, reliable and effective technology to bridge the digital divide. Currently, seven million people and businesses in the United States access broadband thanks to more than 2,800 WISPs that serve their communities We are proud to recognize Cambium Networks as Manufacturer of the Year. “

Cambium Networks, 2020 “Manufacturer of the Year” by WISPA.

For its part, Atul Bhatnagar, President and CEO of Cambium Networks commented that “WISPs are facilitating digital inclusion. They are innovators who are intimately familiar with multiple technologies, and they are also entrepreneurs who know how to move around and offer competitive services. We are honored to be recognized by our clients and we are committed to working for evolve our wireless fabric of connectivity solutions. “

“Spectrum is a scarce resource for wireless service providers. Every day, our development and support teams collaborate with broadband service providers to deliver more performance. In the past year, this collaboration has led to advancements in cnWave 60 GHz multigigabit millimeter wave technology, the deployment of more than 90,000 CBRS devices and Spectrum Access System (SAS) solutions, and more recently, to our cnMatrix TX ethernet switches, designed specifically for tower deployment, “he said. Scott Imhoff, Senior Vice President of Product Management for Cambium Networks.