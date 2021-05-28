Camavinga wants to leave Rennes and PSG awaits him

05/27/2021

On at 21:40 CEST

All roads in Camavinga point to an exit. His explosion in the elite means that Rennes can no longer keep the young French talent for much longer. And less considering that it is not part of an advantageous position in any negotiation.

According to ‘RMC Sport’, Camavinga has already communicated to the club that it does not intend to extend a contract that ends in June 2022 and, therefore, Rennes is now in a complicated position. Keep it and let it go for free next summer or sell it now.

It seems that the northern club will bet on the latter. He knows that because of Camavinga, even if he has only one year left on his contract, he can make cash and in Paris they are already with the checkbook in hand waiting for their turn. The French midfielder is called to be an important player in the next decade and PSG wants to have him in their ranks.

Although he will not be alone in a presumable bid, the Parisians start with an advantage, since the player sees the operation with good eyes and other powerful clubs such as Real Madrid, according to ‘AS’, have already withdrawn from the fight due to at the high cost of the transfer.

Thus, all the roads of Camavinga point towards Paris. PSG is still determined to make a team that is champion of the Champions League and knows that with the French they have a diamond in the rough. The conditions of his contract with Rennes favor the capital’s team.