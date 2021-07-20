Camavinga returns to the white scene

The signing of Camavinga returns to the scene of Real Madrid. While it is true that the whites had already lost interest in the French footballer, his non-renewal pushes them to closely follow a case that could be resolved in the coming weeks.

And it is that if the player continues without renewing, he will arrive in January 2022 free to negotiate with any team a situation that Rennes does not want under any circumstances and in the words of its president, Nicolás Holveck, has made it very clear in RMC Sport .

“One of the priorities is to reduce the workforce. We have eight or nine players to go out. Eduardo’s great file remains to be resolved. Everything is still open, either for a possible outing or to extend your adventure here. It will not go to waste. We had many conversations. Putting a fixed price in this atypical market would be a bit presumptuous, “he said.

Thus, the Frenchman is still in a position to study his future. A future in which he has already made clear on previous occasions that he does not want him to develop at Rennes for a long time but that it does not necessarily have to be at Real Madrid as other teams such as Manchester United are also closely following him.