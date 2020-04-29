Before the São Paulo Championship was stopped due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Corinthians he was going through a troubled moment. In addition to the elimination for Guaraní of Paraguay in the Pre-Libertadores, Timão was in 3rd place in Group D of the State, with 11 points in 10 games, and would not qualify for the second phase of the competition. The midfielder Camacho, who played in seven matches in Paulistão, spoke about the delicate period.

“We had a moment there, in the last seven games, where the team had a fall, failed to get results and it was difficult. But we have the feeling of wanting to return soon to improve this phase soon. We will have a pre-season to work well, know what we were doing wrong and improve to make a great season when this is all over, “said the player in an interview with Rádio Transamérica.

Camacho played in nine of the twelve games played by Corinthians in 2020

Of the 10 games played in the Paulista Championship in 2020, Corinthians lost three, drew five and won just two, a 36.7% advantage. Camacho talked about the bad numbers and tried to explain the situation.

“It was too difficult for us, this use is horrible. In the Pre-Libertadores, in the game we played, we played well and we were unable to qualify. After that, the team crashed. damn, everyone was charging themselves too much, but things were not happening, the results were not coming in. The team started the year well, I even thought it fit the ideas that Tiago (Nunes) was trying to show, the pre-season was Then it went wrong, things that happen in football. I think now, with this stop, we have to put our head in place, see what we are doing wrong and work for people to come back much better than when we stopped “, he said.

Going through financial problems, Corinthians is considering reducing part of the athletes’ salaries and even considering selling players to keep the cash. Camacho said that Timão’s board has not yet talked to the squad about the matter, but believes that the players will have to accept the cuts.

“Certainly the fear exists. It’s not just Corinthians, all the teams are thinking about it, these conversations are already happening. At Corinthians it hasn’t happened yet, there was no conversation about it, but it’s a complicated moment for everyone, no just for football but for the whole society. I hope that we’ll be back soon and don’t have to go through this. In my opinion, if we have to reduce it, we’ll have to accept it. I don’t know how much the percentage will be, but if everyone wants to reduce, the whole football has to reduce, it is not Corinthians that will continue to pay 100%. This is something that we have to talk about calmly and get it right. But I hope you don’t have to and we’ll be back soon “, said steering wheel.

Finally, Camacho talked about the end of Ralf’s stay at Corinthians. The current starter in the alvinegra team said he did not feel bad about the fans’ criticism of the teammate’s departure, and uses the event as motivation.

“We always have to take the positive side. Ralf is a great player, an idol, I have nothing to talk about, I’m a fan. But I took the side that I would have to train twice and do well at the beginning of the year to this is over, they don’t catch me so much. That was good for me, I trained hard and tried to play as much as I could, I started the year well. than it had already been, which is natural. If an idol leaves, surely the fans will complain “, he concluded.

Sports Gazette





