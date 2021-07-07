Camacho Quiroz; call to be generous opposition

MEXICO CITY.

At this time, “closing ranks with the government is unthinkable (…) a blind vote, surrender, the capitulation of the PRI would be suicidal,” warns the former national president of the Institutional Revolutionary, César Camacho Quiroz, one of the voices that asks to convene to the statutory deliberative organs to evaluate the electoral results, because the party must not see through the rear-view mirror.

Convinced that the PRI should be assumed as an opposition not petty, but generous, responsible, professional, open to analyze all issues, the former governor of the State of Mexico warns that “inertia” will not solve the problems facing the party and therefore that insists on discussion within a National Assembly.

In an interview with Excelsior, César Camacho shares his assessment of the double role that members of the National Executive Committee, who will also be federal deputies, will have.

“By statute, this is not prevented from happening. What I do believe is that in practical, political, equitable terms, it is debatable whether it is still something convenient, because also those who asked to be in the positions are themselves, that is, nobody forced them. It is one of the issues on the pending agenda that hopefully will be widely discussed within the party’s leadership bodies ”, he considers.

Regarding the recent dispute between the national leadership of the party and a group of militants, he regrets that “matters of this nature, of a political nature, end up being settled in the Attorney General’s Office or in criminal courts. I think this is not a good sign and I hope that it can be overcome soon ”.

He speaks of the triumphs and defeats of the party and states that it is necessary “to make a careful, precise, arithmetic balance and find, with an attitude of self-criticism, but also edifying, what happened, to learn from the result.

“The PRI does not have to look in the rear-view mirror to remind citizens of past glories, previous successes. It has to look ahead, be proactive, intelligent and build an opposition bloc. Sometimes you can lose the votes, but you have to win the discussions to document the meaning of the vote in the broadest way, ”he says.

Remember that “there is no peremptory term that is recognized for reflection, but these are matters of political sensitivity, of judgment, of the conviction that things cannot continue like this. Inertia is not going to fix our problems or attend to our pending issues. That is why inertia must be broken. You have to change the rhythms. It is necessary to change the direction eventually, but that decision cannot be in the personal sphere ”.

Camacho Quiroz adds that it is necessary to “make the necessary adjustments to be in a position to formulate a socially and politically attractive legislative agenda. It must be recognized that the position of the national PRI in last June’s elections was a poor offer: to prevent Morena and his allies from having a qualified majority or eventually a simple majority.

“Well, we managed to prevent it from having a qualified majority, in fact it did not have one, it had to be built; but it was not enough and my impression is that we fell short in the political offer of the convocation to the electorate, by asking that they not vote for Morena, but we were not persuasive enough to convince them to vote for us and for our allies, “he says. .

From his perspective, it is necessary for the PRI to convene a National Assembly, because an Action Program designed from power is not the same as the Action Program that is needed for an opposition political party, with only four governorships.

“It turns out that the Program of Action that is in force is made from power; that is, when the PRI was in the Presidency of the Republic and had a majority that it could build in the Chambers. Consequently, it is out of date; it is out of place and I am sure that perhaps the National Assembly can also review the Statutes and the code of ethics ”, he says.

César Camacho insists that it is necessary to analyze what happened in the elections, “but not only from Insurgentes Norte and make a bird’s eye flight in the country, but from the states, municipalities and electoral sections to see what happened.

“Priista pride needs to have footholds not only of a political, ideological, and principled nature, but also of a practical nature; why people have to vote for the PRI and not for other expressions. And the Assembly can show options for social policy; about overwhelmed insecurity; employment, education, domestic violence, femicides. The issues abound and we need to detect which ones are of greatest concern not only to the militancy, which is inevitable, but also to the rest of the citizens ”, he explains.

Asked about the decision of the party’s national leader, Alejandro Moreno Cárdenas, that for the moment the deliberative bodies will not be convened, César Camacho responds that “the discussion forums and exchange of impressions are welcome, but I think there must be an outlet, an agreement or a series of agreements that can be taken and I believe that these have to be adopted under the protection of the management bodies established by our system ”.