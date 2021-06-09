Camacho injured, Terrance McKinney faces Matt Frevola at UFC 263

A change will have the UFC 263 card this Saturday. Frank Camacho he was involved in a car accident and was removed from his combat. After the discharge, Terrance McKinney will face Matt frevola.

The change was confirmed by MMA Junkie lto afternoon of this Tuesday.

Notice

McKinney returns to action after knocking out Michael Irizarry in the main fight of LFA 109. Veteran of Contender Series will debut in the Octagon with a three-win streak, Terrance stands out for his balance both standing and on the canvas, with 4 victories for KO / TKO and 6 by way of completion.

Frevola, tries to recover from his last defeat, after losing by unanimous decision to Arman Tsarukyan on UFC 257. The defeat ended a two-win streak. Matt He is known for his grappling and intense rounds in every match he provides.

UFC 263 It will be held this Saturday in the Gila River Arena from Glendale, Arizona.

