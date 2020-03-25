Cam Newton is released by the Phanters

Cam Newton, who was the NFL’s first global pick in 2011, has been released by the Carolina Panthers, with whom he spent nine seasons.

In a statement issued on its website, the organization reported on its decision not to continue its employment relationship with the pin.

Newton, 30, leaves the team without having won the ring Super bowl with which he made them dream since his arrival, but his numbers make him a benchmark for Carolina.

Read also: Johan Cruyff, four years after his death

The team’s all-time leader in passing yards (29,041), scoring passes (182), complete deliveries (2,371), games with over 300 passing yards (19), rushing touchdowns (58) and wins for a quarterback (68 ) are some of the distinctions that accompany you when you say goodbye.

“Cam meant a lot to this organization … He propelled his team to victory many times and will always be considered one of the best players in franchise history,” Marty Hurney, general manager of the Panthers, said in the letter.

During his year of breaking into the NFL, was named Rookie of the Year; In addition, he had three appearances in The Pro Bowl. }

Read also: Pericos de Puebla will give free admission to doctors and nurses

In 2015, with a performance that earned him the Most Valuable Player in the League, he led Carolina to Super Bowl 50, which they lost 24-10 against the Denver Broncos, a game in which the former Auburn could do little against the defense led by Von Miller.

Newton’s release comes months after Ron Rivera, who served as a coach – also – since 2011, was dismissed from his position.

.