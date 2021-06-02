Calzada asks for more institutional support

06/01/2021 at 7:28 PM CEST

Joan Blanch

Esteve Calzada he was critical of the City Council’s support for the Center d’Esports. “With current aid we are not going anywhere. They have asked us to take care of paying the club’s consumptions amounting to 150,000-200,000 euros & rdquor;, said the president of Harlequin in a press conference that served to review all the news of the club.

In the first place, Calzada apologized to the partners and made self-criticism and assured that the investment group that he leads is not going to withdraw from the project. Of course, he asked for more financial help if he wants to return to professional football. “We get a correct budget for next season but not to fight to go up with other teams & rdquor;.

Finally, the leader wanted to make it clear that they continue to bet on Antonio Hidalgo and his coaching staff “because they are the best prepared & rdquor; and confirmed that in the next few days he will meet with sports director Jose Manzanera.