Calvo assures that the “big hit” is not what time the washing machine is turned on, but who puts it on

The first vice president of the Government, Carmen Calvo, has assured this Wednesday that the “great thing” is not what time the washing machine is put on, but who puts it on and who irons.

Calvo made these statements during his speech at the Cadena Ser Forum in Cantabria that was held this morning and answered a question about whether, now that the curfew due to the pandemic has ended, another has been established at twelve at night to put the washing machine and thus avoid paying more on the electricity bill.

Calvo has responded that it is a virtue of the Spanish to face any situation with irony. But he pointed out that many women would be willing to think “not what time the washing machine is put on or ironed but who irons and puts the washing machine on, which is the great thing”.

And in the same vein he has reiterated: “The great thing is who is doing that, because there are statistics that say that, apart from the electricity bill, we continue to put it mostly by us, mostly ironing ourselves.”

“To add a little more irony to the matter, the great thing is to see who puts this and who irons at the time it is time to iron,” he stressed.

However, he pointed out that the “important news” is that the bill for the fixed part will be reduced by almost 3% and that the government’s clean and renewable energy plans are going “from strength to strength” and will allow continue to advance in the reduction of the electricity bill.

The words of the vice president have not sat very well in social networks, where some accuse her of using women to throw balls out.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

The device that can help you save on the new electricity bill

Five tips to reduce light consumption with air conditioning

How is the new electricity rate and how will it affect you

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.