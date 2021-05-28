Calvo accuses Morocco of skipping “a border of good neighborliness”

The first vice president of the Government, Carmen Calvo. (Photo: Europa Press News via Getty Images)

The first vice-president of the Government, Carmen Calvo, defended this Friday that Spain welcome the leader of the Polisario Front, Brahim Ghali and has accused Morocco of jumping “a limit of good neighborliness” by allowing an “assault” on the Spanish borders.

Calvo, in an interview on Canal Sur TV, has responded in this way to the accusations of the Moroccan ambassador in Madrid, Karima Benyaich, against the Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs, Arancha González Laya. Benyaich accused Laya of making “inappropriate” statements and presenting “wrong facts” in the current political crisis, in which “mutual respect” between the two countries would be at stake.

“We want to respect Morocco, but what has happened cannot happen. It is an assault that we cannot consent to, ”said Calvo. In addition, he has made it clear that Spain wants to “work for the future” of the relationship between the two countries. “We have the utmost respect for Morocco, but we cannot allow it,” he added.

This Thursday, the Moroccan authorities accused Spain of having “the will to create problems” in the midst of the diplomatic crisis unleashed due to the hospitalization in Logroño of the leader of the Polisario Front.

Faced with these complaints, the vice president stressed that Morocco has “the fullness to interpret what it considers” appropriate about the reception of Ghali. However, as he has stated, Spain makes the decisions that are inherent to its policy and that in no case can lead to “a border being called into question.”

“We are a sovereign country of our policies, that we have constructive relations and that we make decisions in accordance with the res …

