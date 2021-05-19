Calviño’s very revealing gesture when Yolanda Díaz says she will repeal Rajoy’s labor reform

The Vice President of Labor and Social Economy, Yolanda Díaz, has promised this Wednesday before the Plenary of Congress that she will be accountable to the Chamber if this year the 2012 labor reform is not repealed: “If before December this is not well done, I will appear, I will render accounts and I will do what I have to do ”, he assured.

All this after reiterating up to three times, in response to three successive parliamentary questions in the control session to the Government, which will repeal the labor reform approved in 2012 by the PP, before the interest of Esquerra Republicana, EH-Bildu and the CUP on how and when do you plan to undertake this commitment signed in the coalition program with the PSOE.

In one of the moments in which Díaz has promised to repeal the reform of the PP, the houses of Congress have captured a curious moment. Sitting next to him, Nadia Calviño, Minister of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation, has made an expressive gesture indicating that, obviously, she does not agree with the proposal.

Díaz has asked for “discretion” on the details of this ‘counter-reform’ in light of the work being carried out by the CEOE and Cepyme employers and the CC.OO. and UGT in the last two months, but has said that it will render accounts at the end of December if this year “these works are not completed.”

In this sense, he has vindicated the role of this negotiation so that his reform is born with an agreement: “For me, social dialogue is very important, it is a very important factor of democracy in my country and I will continue to practice it. I think things change like this ”, he asserted.

In their questions to the third vice president of the Government, Bildu and the CUP have …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.