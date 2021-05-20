Calviño’s gesture of despair while Yolanda Díaz talks about repealing the labor reform

The houses of Congress have captured a gesture that perfectly sums up the disagreements that exist within the Government around an important pfriction point between partners: whether or not the labor reform will be repealed approved in 2012 when the PP ruled the country.

At the exact moment when the third vice president of the Government and Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, affirmed from her seat her intention to repeal the labor reform, the Minister of Economy, Nadia Calviño, sitting to her right. He has raised his gaze to heaven in a gesture of disappointment.

The image, which only lasts a couple of seconds, it has been much commented and the mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, has echoed it, who has sarcastically tweeted: “sir, give him patience”, accompanied by the video.

Yolanda Díaz has once again insisted this Wednesday on one of the promises that causes the most shocks with the most orthodox sector of the Executive, led by the Minister of Economy, Nadia Calviño.

Díaz assured that he has decided to carry out this repeal and, in addition, anticipated that, if the planned schedule is not met -by the end of the year-, he will appear before Congress to give explanations.