Calviño wants to end the bankers’ wages

The announcements by CaixaBank and BBVA of carrying out massive layoffs have opened the box of thunder. The Government has urged the Bank of Spain to find a formula to control the salaries of the executives of the main banks in the country, which are implementing significant staff reductions.

The Executive has been very upset by CaixaBank’s decision to carry out the largest ERE in the history of banking to lay off 8,291 workers after the merger with Bankia. As if that were not enough, BBVA announced this Thursday its intention to dismiss 3,789 employees.

The person in charge of publicly making this anger with the banking sector visible has not been a United We Can Minister, but nothing more and nothing less than the Second Vice President and Minister of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation, Nadia Calviño, usually considered the most liberal in the world. Government.

“I believe that the salaries and bonuses of bank executives should be aligned with the evolution of the sector and the economy as a whole,” Calviño assured in a videoconference with foreign correspondents, according to Bloomberg and Reuters.

Calviño has expressed this concern to the Bank of Spain, the supervisory body of banks. “We have expressed this concern to the Bank of Spain and we are going to use all the instruments at our disposal to try to channel the process in the best possible way for economic evolution,” he stated.

“We will have to use the different instruments and, first of all, I believe that the Bank of Spain as supervisor of the sector has a role to play to channel this process in the most positive way from the point of view of its impact on the economy. .

