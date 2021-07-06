Calviño sets for after the summer the decision to raise the minimum wage or not

The second vice president of the Government, Nadia Calviño, this Tuesday, in Moncloa. (Photo: Europa Press via .)

The Second Vice President and Minister of Economic Affairs, Nadia Calviño, has advocated this Tuesday for waiting to see how employment evolves in the second part of the year before making a decision on the increase in the interprofessional minimum wage (SMI), frozen in 2021 in 950 euros gross per month.

“We are going to see how employment evolves during this second part of the year and I hope that as soon as possible the path of rise in the SMI we were on when the pandemic hit us,” said Calviño at the press conference after the Council of Ministers

The second vice president has stressed that the economic situation continues to be marked by uncertainty and that in this context the priority is to promote economic growth and job creation, as well as the return to the activity of the more than 400,000 workers who still remain in temporary employment regulation files (ERTE).

“We are going to see how the second part of the year progresses and the social dialogue, knowing that the entire Government is committed to raising the minimum wage,” insisted the vice president, who stressed that the Executive’s performance in labor matters has been marked by the words “commitment and responsibility.”

Calviño’s words, which imply that there will be no increase in the SMI in 2021, contrast with the position of the third vice president and Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, who this Monday said that the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, has to take a decision as soon as possible to protect the purchasing power of 10% of the employed who are subject to the SMI, especially young people and women.

United We can will have to wait

