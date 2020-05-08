The Vice President for Economic Affairs, Nadia Calviño, stated this Thursday that the impact of Covid-19 on the economy will take the form of «Asymmetric v»And the recovery will begin in the second half of this year. He also assured that a “certain stabilization” is beginning to be seen in the labor market. Among other issues, he has also said that it will be “essential” to return to budgetary stability when the “critical” situation passes.

This has been indicated in his appearance before the Economic Affairs Committee in Congress, but he ‘forgets’ several things. Firstly, that while calling for a return to austerity, your Government is proud that there is 21 million people charging from the public purse (including pensioners, unemployed, benefits for cessation of activity, ERTE, officials and public employees). In addition, the Government wants to approve a minimum insertion income -which will begin to be collected in June and that will cost around 3,000 million annually-, according to the figures provided by the inclusion minister José Luis Escrivá.

Secondly, the Minister for Economic Affairs does not take into account when she talks about “Stabilization” of the labor market that there are many companies that warn that they will have to fire their workers when the confinement ends and the “new normal” of which Sánchez speaks is established. In fact, although the Government talks about job stabilization, we must not forget that more than five million people collect an unemployment benefit, although the Executive does not want to call temporary unemployed.

Calviño has also praised that the forecasts of the European Commission and the rest of the organizations are “very aligned” with those of the Executive, and even point to a “more intense” recovery in 2021, with an advance of 7%.

Calviño has defended, on the other hand, that the Government’s forecasts “are prudent”, coincide with that of the organizations and are “in line” with that of other countries, by predicting a drop in GDP of 9.2% this year and a rise of 6.8% in 2021, with an unemployment rate of 19% and 17.2% in each case, while forecasting a deficit of 10.34% of GDP this year and a public debt of 115, 5% of GDP, reports Europa Press. However, it has not wanted to influence that together with Italy, Spain will be one of the developed countries that will suffer the most from the impact of the economic crisis as a consequence of the pandemic, according to various estimates.

He also explained that the fall in GDP this year is due to decline in domestic demand, particularly for private consumption, although it has projected the start of the recovery in the second half. However, returning to pre-crisis levels – albeit a short one – will be a long way of which the Executive does not mention anything. In fact, with the projections of analysts and study services, the full recovery from the levels of the second half of 2019 will not take place until at least 2022.

“The foundations of our economy remain the same that a few months ago made us grow above the average of the countries in our environment,” said the minister during her appearance in the Lower House.

At the international and European level, he said that the leading indicators – it should also not be forgotten that the Government has canceled the preparation of the Spanish leading indicators – reflect that the short-term impact is being greater than in the financial crisis of 2008-2009, with a paralysis of important sectors of productive activity and the consequent alteration of global value chains.