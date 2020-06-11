Nadia Calviño has positioned itself for chairing the Eurogroup in a meeting with correspondents who cover community information. On his possible candidacy, he said that “Spain has played a key role” against the coronavirus and that “It is positive that there is talk of a Spanish candidate“

The third vice president of the Government and Minister for Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation, made these comments during a telematic press conference after the meeting on the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), and prior to the Eurogroup meeting, when asked if she will run as a candidate to preside over this community institution once the current president leaves office, Mário Centeno.

“The role of Spain has been recognized in institutions and this recognition may explain that we are talking about a Spanish candidate, “said the minister, to immediately add that”gives a clear sign of confidence in our country“

Along the same lines, the minister indicated that “not only national media, but all international media when it comes to talking about alternatives, they speak of Spain as one of the candidates for this position and that shows recognition and trust in our country. “

In any case, he indicated that in the Eurogroup meeting this afternoon Centeno will explain the process for the election of his successor and that “Spain has not taken a decision in this regardIn this sense, he pointed out that “the decision on this matter rests with Pedro Sánchez and it is he who in the next few days will have to define what is the position of Spain taking into account the general interest that should guide the actions of Spain in the European institutions and the international arena. “

Likewise, Calviño highlighted Centeno’s “excellent work” at the helm of the Eurogroup and its “capacity to reach consensus” and “articulate a response” to the coronavirus crisis “in record time”.

MEDE

On the other hand, regarding the Eurogroup negotiations on the proposal of the European Commission for ESMCalviño stressed that this is a “good proposal” and that in “the next weeks the negotiations will be tremendously intense”.

On this point, he explained that a first meeting will be held in June regarding the leaders of the member states, but that “predictably” a second meeting will be necessary in July. “Spain is going to work constructively to try to reach an agreement as soon as possible“he added on this point.