Calviño describes the inclusion of the elimination of joint taxation as “errata”

The Second Vice President and Minister of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation, Nadia Calviño, at a press conference in Moncloa. (Photo: Europa Press News via Getty Images)

A “typo”. This is how the Second Vice President and Minister of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation, Nadia Calviño, has described the inclusion of the suppression of joint personal income tax in the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan that the Government sent to the European Commission last Friday with the objective of accessing 70,000 million euros in direct aid from European funds.

“We are talking about a misprint within the body of the plan and in the tax file, what is expected is the creation of the tax reform expert group, which will evaluate the Airef issues regarding the effectiveness of the tax credits already They exist ”, Calviño pointed out, in a virtual press conference.

Marriages have a tax deduction when they file the income jointly. If a married couple chooses this modality, the exempt minimum rises by 3,400 euros. Currently, this measure benefits 2.1 million families and represents an annual loss of revenue of 2.4 billion a year, according to Cinco Días.

The Government included the elimination of joint taxation in the income statement in one of the multiple documents prepared by Moncloa to disseminate this plan, which has been presented on several occasions by the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez.

“It includes the gradual disappearance of the reduction by joint taxation through the establishment of a transitional regime, because it generates a disincentive to the labor participation of the second income earner (mainly women),” the document stated.

After the commotion generated in the middle of the final stretch of the campaign of the ele …

