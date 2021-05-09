Calviño, be careful, one of the proposals can kill a lot of people

There are very few people who question that Spain needs a reform plan to pay the bailout that we are going to receive from Brussels. Getting out of crises is not free and Brussels this time demands something more from us than an innocuous policy of gestures. They want us to generate more income and reduce unnecessary expenses. To achieve this, the Coalition Executive has presented a long battery of measures, some unavoidable, but others highly debatable. For example, it is clear that the pension system must be reformed to make it sustainable. This is not questionable, although it is debatable whether or not the government’s proposal is the most appropriate. But there are other ads whose simple existence is very questionable. In this category is the announcement of charging for the use of all the highways without taking into account the price in lives that it can suppose to refill the secondary road network with cars. Those roads that are neither expressways nor highways register 75% of the total deaths there are for car accidents in Spain. The approach is simple. The more percentage of cars that go from the road to the highway, the fewer accidents. So the government deserves to rethink it.

At the moment, what is being known and confirmed by the central government indicates that as for the citizen, the Recovery plan has been resolved in a fairly basic way. More taxes for diesel, an apparent end to exemptions for couples that make joint personal income tax, charging for using a highway, more taxes for polluting, a recalculation of pensions … It is not exactly the taxation of the 21st century that we have been announcing for yearsBut it may be the most effective way that the Government has found to balance the accounts and make Brussels think that Spain is not cheating on it.

In the detail of the measures that the economic vice president, Nadia Calviño, has presented to the European Commission there is a coincidence: they are all very effective at the tax collection level. Any of them will mean the income of billions. Spain has opted for efficiency, instead of including symbolic proposals that could have an impact on its electorate, but not on the state coffers. Surely that philosophy is correct, but these measures imply opening some collateral debates. It can be asked if they generate inequality (such as the case of penalizing marriages in which a spouse has little income), if they do not facilitate understanding between generations (their pension reform plan) or if they penalize especially the middle class (the diesel tax). These are debates that will be opened as the Government and Brussels land the proposals.

However, one of the tax measures that is especially worrying has been included, which perhaps should have deserved a social debate before handing it over to the EU wrapped up as a great gift with which to collect billions of euros quickly. It is the imposition of tolls on all highways. It is true that it will generate a lot of income (there are estimates that place it at more than 20 billion a year, between the benefit for public administrations and what the concessionaires will have to pay for VAT), but it has a counter-price in human lives.

Is the government willing to assume it? It seems so, and without prior debate. The normality with which they launch the possibility of divert hundreds of thousands of motorists to secondary roads with, for example, the precaution that the Executive himself is taking with the AstraZeneca vaccine. Surely, in percentage of lives, the secondary effects of the British vaccine are much less harmful than those of diverting part of the cars that use motorways to secondary roads.

Here are some facts: More than 70% of accidents with deaths by car accident they are on roads that are neither highways nor highways. That data is from the Ministry of the Interior itself. Another fact that the Government should not ignore. The latest RACE report on accidents and high-risk sections identifies the 50 road sections with the most accidents and risk. Casually, none of them is a highway and certainly not a highway. They are all national or regional highways, which are the logical recipients of the detour that road tolls will imply.

In Spain, the Autonomous Communities with the worst road network (Galicia, Asturias, Aragón, Andalusia, among others) have been fighting for decades to reduce the accident rate on roads that were the responsibility of the state. Many of them have been financing with their budgets the payment of sections of highways, so that the normal driver could use them instead of being exposed to areas with a lot of accidents of the national road network. Just the opposite that is now beginning to arise.

It is clear that a financing formula must be found to assume the maintenance of these roads and their improvement, but it is not evident that the only option is to charge for the highways. Other countries do so by taxing gasoline even more, or with a greater tribute to circulate. There are enough options on the European scene to think that the only possible option to get money is to fill each Spanish highway with tolls and divert the driver with less budget to secondary roads. It’s not just vaccines that have side effects. And some are more deadly than others.