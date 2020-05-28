The Vice President of the Government and Minister of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation, Nadia Calviño, advocated this Thursday for continuing to strengthen key sectors such as tourism, commerce and the automotive industry during the de-escalation process, and thinking about the medium and long term simultaneously launch an investment and reform plan to modernize the economy and ensure inclusive and sustainable growth.

During his appearance in the Congress reconstruction commission, he stated that, if the de-escalation “continues as it has been up to now, control of the pandemic is maintained and world demand is reactivated, everything points to the economy gradually recovering”As foreseen by the Government.

In the de-escalation phase, he advocated continuing, in line with what has been done in recent weeks, guaranteeing liquidity, supporting companies, facilitating procedures and eliminating barriers, promoting innovation and startups, protecting employment and reinforcing key sectors such as they are tourism, automotive and commerce.

Calviño appealed to the unity of the parliamentary groups because he defended that the country needs to think about the future as well an ‘investment and reform plan’ that includes tractor projects with great transformation capacity and modernization of the economy and society.

As detailed, its action should focus on six major axes and pacts: the ecological transition and development of the green economy, entrepreneurship and digital transformation, employment and commitment to vocational training, science to increase public and private investment in R + D + i, a reinforcement of public services and measures in favor of the countryside, the agri-food sector and against depopulation.

In his opinion, “We cannot afford not to tackle the necessary reforms now” to leave a more sustainable and fairer growth model, “for intergenerational justice and responsibility.”

In this regard, it affected the need to resume the path of fiscal reduction when the economy recovers, since the measures now articulated to help families, companies and workers commit resources that will raise the deficit above 10% of GDP and weight of public debt beyond 115%, something that can be “a burden for future generations that can weigh down their future” if it is not redirected later.

