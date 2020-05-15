Government will ask Europe for help to pay for ERTE. This has been advanced this Friday by the Vice President of Economic Affairs, Nadia Calviño, before participating in a new telematic meeting of the Eurogroup. “Our intention would be to use this instrument as one of the financing channels of the costs derived from the important public support that the temporary employment regulation files entail ”, he pointed out.

The vice president has defended that Spain has approved “from the first moment” the implementation of this tool and now the Government is “pending” that the Member States present the 25,000 million in guarantees necessary to start it working. The fund is endowed cwith 100,000 million of euros.

Calviño has already defended himself against possible criticism from the opposition to this decision. «I cannot imagine that there is someone who does not consider favorable or positive use an instrument specifically geared towards financing these mechanisms, “he added, in relation to the ERTEs, about which he pointed out that they were among the” most effective “in” mitigating the negative impact on employment of the health emergency “.

Precisely this Friday the EU governments have reached a political agreement at the ambassadorial level on the characteristics of this fund, a step that Calviño has described as “very good news”.

The economic vice president has stressed that the instruments launched by the pandemic are “something completely different” from the bailouts of the financial crisis because they are “adapted to the circumstances of the health emergency.

MEDE

Regarding loans from the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), Calviño insisted that the Government will take “any decision based on the general interest of the Spanish”, that is, that the State finance itself “in the most efficient way possible”.

Along the same lines, he reiterated that Spain is currently financing itself under “very beneficial” conditions, thanks to an average interest rate of 0.3% which is even in negative territory in the case of twelve-month bonds. The ESM would lend Spain up to 24,000 million euros to be repaid in ten years with a 0.115% interest rate.

“Must take into account the interest rate of the whole of the financial portfolio. This is what we are going to evaluate in order to make timely decisions, “explained the vice president.