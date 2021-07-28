Calvin Rowland, Vice President, SaaS Business, Extreme Networks | News | Market

Extreme Networks has announced the incorporation of Calvin Rowland (pictured) What senior vice president for the SaaS business area. The new manager will be responsible for the supervision of all initiatives around the business of “As-a-Service” solutions and programs oriented to the technology partner ecosystem, as well as leading interdepartmental collaboration within Extreme to drive the portfolio of SaaS solutions and services.

Calvin Rowland is a graduate of San Luis Obispo State Polytechnic University of California and holds a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Industrial Technology. He has more than 25 years of experience promoting the cloud business and strategy in different companies in the sector.

In the last 20 years he has developed his professional career in F5 Networks, where he has held various functions, mainly related to the launch of business transformation initiatives. In this company he has held positions as senior vice president and general director of the cloud services area and vice president of Business Development, where he focused on the growth of strategic alliances, the development of the technology partner ecosystem and corporate strategy. It also contributed to alliances with leading cloud service providers such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, VMware, Red Hat, FireEye, Okta, Oracle, SAP and IBM.

On the incorporation of Calvin Rowland, Nabil Bukhari, CTO and CPO of Extreme Networks, has commented: “We are working to provide our clients with a range of solutions and services based on our“ Infinite Enterprise ”strategy and evolving our portfolio of solutions. For this we need to have a professional with leadership capacity, who understands the importance of focusing on the user and that our solutions are adapted to the client’s needs. Networks must evolve to adapt to new corporate environments, infinitely distributed. Calvin is aligned with this technology vision and has a proven track record of driving companies toward innovation and new ideas to market. “

On his appointment, Calvin Rowland commented: “This is a pivotal moment in the networking market and Extreme is a leading provider of solutions that deliver next-generation network experiences to the customer. I am delighted to put my expertise at the service of Extreme to help the company continue to evolve towards a cloud and service-based business model. Extreme currently has a great opportunity to evolve its portfolio of services, making them more flexible, accessible and available to the client ”.