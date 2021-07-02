Calvin Klein Fragrances Announces Global Debut of Advertising Campaign for Calvin Klein Defy, a New Men’s Fragrance

NEW YORK, July 01, 2021– (BUSINESS WIRE) – Calvin Klein, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of PVH Corp. [NYSE: PVH], and Calvin Klein Fragrances, a division of Coty Inc. [NYSE: COTY], today unveiled the global ad campaign for Calvin Klein Defy, a new fragrance for men featuring award-winning actor Richard Madden as the image of this new addition to the Calvin Klein fragrance portfolio. The fragrance and the campaign show a challenging path where authentic truths and their intrinsic contrasts are explored.

The campaign features Madden in a series of moments of vulnerability, self-reflection and authenticity that culminate in a courageous leap of faith, a metaphor for self-improvement and the daring to take risks. The complementary image that communicates the powerful essence of the campaign shows Madden sitting on a roof with a defiant gaze, in iconic Calvin Klein jeans and a timeless white Calvin Klein T-shirt. The advertising campaign will be launched worldwide on digital media, social media, print and TV.

“Partnering with Calvin Klein on this new launch for Calvin Klein Fragrances has been a very attractive opportunity,” said Madden. “Starring in the Calvin Klein Defy campaign was an incredible experience. I am very happy with this partnership and the work we have done together.”

Calvin Klein Defy fragrance has a bold contrast of invigorating freshness and rich woods. Created by master perfumer Anne Flipo and IFF senior perfumers Pascal Gaurin and Loc Dong, the fragrance defies expectations and evokes the ethos of the season opener, with an addictive combination of citrus and distinctive notes of bergamot and fresh lavender oil. . The heart of the fragrance and its star ingredient, vetiver oil, comes from a responsible sourcing in Haiti and offers a vibrant earthy note and an irresistible rough texture that complements a rich and captivating base of amber notes.

This masculine and fresh wood scent is presented in a modern, minimalist glass bottle, carved with rounded edges and defined straight lines that represent the duality of vulnerability and courage on the path of challenges. The lid and carton pay homage to Calvin Klein jeans, with an embossed finish inspired by matte textured blue denim and striking silver branding.

Joanne Bletz, Senior Vice President of Calvin Klein Fragrances de Coty, said: “We are very excited to launch Calvin Klein Defy. The creation of this new fragrance for men, with the star participation of award-winning actor Richard Madden, marks the next chapter in our alliance with the iconic fashion brand. Both the fragrance and the campaign communicate the spirit of seeking one’s own limits, something embodied in our Dare to Defy concept and in celebrating the bold leap of faith required to follow convictions without letting go. of recognizing vulnerability and the courage to defy expectations. We are fully confident that Calvin Klein Defy, representing a renewed vision of masculinity, self-reflection and fearlessness, will find an echo in modern men around the world and drive greater global demand for Calvin Klein fragrances. “

To celebrate the launch of Calvin Klein Defy, a tournament sponsored by the brand will be held on Twitch, where consumers will be able to face challenging battles against top streamers with a chance to win prizes, all followed by a virtual party afterwards.

Calvin Klein Defy is available starting today in select countries, and will be available globally going forward.

About Richard Madden:

Golden Globe-winning Scottish actor Richard Madden is fast becoming one of Hollywood’s most in-demand figures. In her upcoming projects, she will feature Chloe Zhao’s Eternals in the role of ‘Ikaris’, alongside Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani and Gemma Chan. The superhero movie based on the Marvel comic of the same name continues the saga of The Eternals, a race of immortal beings who lived on Earth and shaped its history and civilizations. Disney has announced the release of the film for November 5, 2021. In addition, it is currently participating in the production of CITADEL, by the Russo brothers, along with Priyanka Chopra Jonas. This upcoming global thriller series from Amazon Studios will include interconnected local language versions of the story in several other countries.

About Calvin Klein, Inc.

Calvin Klein is a fashion and lifestyle brand with bold, forward-thinking ideals as well as a sensual aesthetic that is recognized around the world. Our modern, minimalist approach to design, provocative imagery, and authentic connection to culture has resonated with clients for more than 50 years.

The company was founded in 1968 by Calvin Klein and its business partner Barry Schwartz, and has built its reputation as a leader in American fashion through various Calvin Klein brands and a range of licensed products. The firm was acquired by PVH Corp. in 2003. For more information, visit www.calvinklein.com.

About COTY Inc.

Coty is one of the world’s largest beauty companies, with an iconic portfolio of brands for fragrances, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. Coty is the global leader in fragrances and ranks third in color cosmetics. Coty products are marketed in more than 150 countries around the world. Coty and its brands are committed to various social causes, in addition to trying to minimize their impact on the environment. For more information about Coty Inc., visit www.coty.com.

