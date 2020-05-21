Artist Calvin Harris has surprised his millions of followers after in the last hours he has revealed one of the most difficult moments of his life, which dates back to 2014. In November of that same year, he had to temporarily withdraw from the stage due to heart problems that motivated this event.

An unknown event by his followers

It was precisely through social networks that the British artist took stock of that year responding to a video of one of his concerts: “An interesting year for me 2014, I started by becoming number 1 in the UK and I ended it with my heart restarted in the emergency room. ”

Interesting year for me 2014, started with me knocking myself off number 1 in the UK and ended with my heart getting restarted in the ER … this sort of stuff happened in between https://t.co/BS0JqXmyhY – Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) May 20, 2020

It did not take long for the DJ to cause a stir in his large number of followers who were not aware that his life was in danger that year. In fact, All sorts of comments started coming in from supporters wondering if he had “admitted he died temporarily.”

Other faithful also took the opportunity to rescue the justification for his temporary withdrawal in that year, when Calvin Harris announced that “I had heart problems to fix but … you never said your heart needed to be resetWrote a user responding to the artist’s post.

2014 was a great year professionally for Calvin Harris, who managed to reproduce his song Summer, practically all over the world, which was one of the most recognized hits of the moment. Since then, his musical career has been strengthened after, in addition, leaving alcohol, a recognized addiction.

Just a few months after his most difficult operation, Calvin Harris managed to re-launch a new hit like How Deep is your love, a song that led to his being nominated for three Brit Awards. All of this added him to the Billboard Music Award, with the who was recognized as ‘Best Dance / Electronic Artist’.