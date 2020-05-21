The DJ has surprised his fans by explaining on Twitter that, at the height of his career, his heart stopped.

highest paid on the planetHowever, when we thought that we knew his life to the finger, at least in broad strokes like any good self-respecting celebrity, it turns out that he was on the verge of death and no one found out. “data-reactid =” 25 “> Calvin Harris is One of the best-known and highest-paid DJs on the planet, however when we thought that we knew his life to the finger, at least in broad strokes like any good self-respecting celebrity, it turns out that he was on the verge of death and nobody found out.

Avicii, who took his own life battling their addictions are the most reliable proof of this. “data-reactid =” 26 “>Fame is always accompanied by a ‘face B’ that is much more exhausting, unpleasant, of excesses and real danger that we rarely imagine. Cases like that of Avicii, who killed himself by battling his addictions, are the strongest proof of this.

Now Calvin Harris uses Twitter to share a plot that he had always kept as part of his privacy, the day he almost died because his heart stopped.

Interesting year for me 2014, started with me knocking myself off number 1 in the UK and ended with my heart getting restarted in the ER … this sort of stuff happened in between https://t.co/BS0JqXmyhY

– Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) May 20, 2020

With this enigmatic tweet, the musician left his followers making speculations and, subsequently, they have been able to know what he was referring to. At that time in his life, Calvin Harris was the sensation and, therefore, he was invited to concerts, parties, events, award ceremonies … non-stop.

He was 30 years old at the time and with the release of ‘Summer’, the hit of his album ‘Motion’ everyone started dancing and great collaborations with Ellie Goulding or Rita Ora began.

cut a couple of years later and on bad terms. All this pressure and personal exhaustion led his body to say stop. “Data-reactid =” 33 “> The press was chasing him beyond the professional and, on top of that, he started dating no less than Taylor Swift with the which he cut a couple of years later and on bad terms. All this pressure and personal exhaustion led his body to say enough.

Today, from the calmer life and the maturity that some years grant, the DJ tells for the first time that he feared for his life and that is, in 2014, he was invited to the MTV European Music Awards and could not attend alleging “some cardiac discomfort ”.

Today the artist leads a healthy life and has not suffered from arrhythmias since then, six years ago. It is curious that, seeing such a successful video, he has decided to open up now on the channel to relate, in other words, that everything that shines after success and fame is not gold.

Calvin Harris was able to be revived on time and understood that he had to change his lifestyle, unfortunately many others do not realize it and pay it too expensive.

More stories that may interest you

Taylor Swift and the song she sang for Calvin Harris“data-reactid =” 40 “> Taylor Swift and the song she sang for Calvin Harris

Rumors suggest that Calvin Harris could be with JLo& nbsp; “data-reactid =” 41 “> Rumors suggest that Calvin Harris could be with JLo

Calvin Harris and other artists who used his lyrics to get revenge on their ex“data-reactid =” 42 “> Calvin Harris and other artists who used their lyrics to get revenge on their ex