After releasing two introspective songs, Malvado and Epitafio, the Mexican musician and singer-songwriter Caloncho, presents Adolescentes, a song that talks about youthful love that can be experienced at any age.

“This topic is about how, regardless of age, you can suddenly experience something very adolescent in an initial relationship,” said the singer.

The confinement forced by the COVID-19 pandemic has not prevented Caloncho from sharing new music, from deep and learning themes, such as Epitafio, which addresses death, and Malvado, who travels through melancholy, the sensations and thoughts of those evil moments that confront us with oneself.

Now in Adolescentes, which contains rock and pop sounds, it proposes a less dense and more joyous theme, whose video, directed by Alexis Gómez, shows the story of a couple’s complicity and intimacy.

He noted that he already has other songs ready, for which he is preparing the videos, although he has no release dates yet, so he is getting ready for a presentation in digital format.

Oscar Alfonso Castro Valenzuela, known as Caloncho, said that on June 18 he will present his music in a format that he will experience for the first time, since the coronavirus health emergency has forced him to innovate projects such as Sala Estelar, a digital auditorium from where Concerts and plays will be offered.

He noted that given the particular moment in which he lives, the music industry has been affected, so the event will have a beneficial purpose for the team that works with him.

“It is an event that I am very excited about or, the planning has been very fun, we are experiencing a transition, so what can we do today by the work team with which I collaborated to raise funds and send them some resources, because we are going to be a good time without shows. “

He added that it is also a way to stay active, have fun and try to connect with the audience through networks and various digital platforms.

“We have a lot of people involved, beyond the musicians which is what you see on stage, I work with audio and lighting engineers, people who help us with the set-up of the stage, there are many people involved in many functions of what one I would believe, “he said.

