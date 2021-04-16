Caloncho puts optimism aside and explores nostalgia on his third album – El Sol de México

Since he made his debut in music six years ago, Caloncho has been characterized by his optimistic lyrics and a music full of good energy that he shares on his albums. However, now that he is preparing his third study material as a soloist, the Sonoran has wanted to show a more intimate and melancholy side.

“Everything is part of the emotions palette that we are going to face in the human experience. And I wanted to present that, a more realistic facet of my project, because I am very associated with optimism and I recognize that I want to have a good time, but there are times when you don’t have such a great time and that are very enjoyable, but that enjoyment of nostalgia and pain is dangerous ”.

Full Moon and Sensei have been the first advances that the singer has shared with his audience in recent months, songs that go from tropical sounds to a folk ballad whose common point is heartbreak and hope.

“That is what I wanted to represent with the album that I am about to release: the other, not so usual facet in which I also see myself. They are cool topics to consider. And if songs are made, they are valuable to me, “he shared at a press conference.

Although he confesses that during the months of the pandemic he has written fewer songs, Caloncho has found, along with other artists such as Kurt and Sabino, allies to continue developing as a composer.

“Kurt is a character that I met in January. Our meeting was very effervescent and effusive, because he is an extremely creative and creative person. And it has been a lot of learning to be with this kindred mind and with a certain ambition ”.

About Sabino, Caloncho shared that they met to compose new songs, without having a collaboration is mind. “It’s great to share with like-minded minds who face the same challenges and processes when composing.”

The singer is also getting ready to present his concert online as part of the Tecate Pa’l Norte Virtual festival that will be broadcast on April 17 on the meeting’s official website. In this event, Caloncho played in front of a green screen on which a virtual stage was designed that will be the one that the spectators see.

“It was very crazy because I’m not used to it. But seeing that forum this big, with a screen of this nature had never touched me. “Neither was the one who made the stage, he’s trippy; I dropped my tank and I said ‘Woow, what is reality and what is programming?’ It was very cool. “

El Tecate Pa’l Norte Virtual will feature presentations by other artists such as Guaynaa, Intocable, Mon Laferte, Sebastián Yatra, The Hives, and Sabino, among others