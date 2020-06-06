A protester, this Thursday in Dallas (USA). Lynda M. Gonzalez / AP

The tenth day of protests after the death of African-American George Floyd at the hands of the police has once again brought crowds of protesters to the streets of various cities in the country, from Los Angeles to New York, passing through Minneapolis, where hundreds of people have attended the first funeral in memory of the deceased.

In New York, before the fourth night of the curfew, peaceful protests have been repeated throughout the city. In southern Manhattan, hundreds of people have gathered outside Police Headquarters and, in front of the agents who formed abroad, have chanted slogans against the Department and against the mayor, Democrat Bill de Blasio.

Thousands of people have marched across the Brooklyn Bridge into Manhattan and, upon arrival, have kept a minute of silence in memory of Floyd. In recent days, the iconic bridge across the East River has been the scene of tensions, following the curfew decree when police blocked off protesters from Brooklyn.

This Thursday, at eight o’clock in the afternoon (time that the curfew begins), thousands of people were marching peacefully through Manhattan, followed by the police. But the agents, as on Wednesday, returned to enforce the curfew with more rigor than the first days. It was barely 20 minutes past eight o’clock when police surrounded a group of several hundred hundreds of protesters who were sitting down next to the Gracie Mansion, the mayor’s official residence, and arrested 10 young people, according to The New York Times.

In Washington, the capital of the country, this Thursday the curfew has been lifted. The protest around the White House has taken on a more festive spot, with a brass band and food stalls. Showered by heavy rain, the crowd was smaller, as was the police presence.

Activist Al Sharpton during a moment of George Floyd’s funeral in Minneapolis. In video, the images of the rite. BEBETO MATTHEWS / AP (VIDEO: ATLAS)

The protests in California continued on Thursday in terms of extension, but with less influx than the previous day, less police presence on the streets and, above all, the absence of a curfew. Both the mayor of the city and the county sheriff decided to eliminate the exceptional measure given the evidence that the protests had become peaceful and that violent elements cannot be seen in them, more than the dozens of people who are left behind every night. stop peacefully. Other cities like Oakland, Berkeley or Contra Costa made the same decision contributing to a certain sense of normality.

In Los Angeles, hundreds of people gathered in front of the City Council in a peaceful attitude. The shocking image of the National Guard watching the steps with military equipment that was seen over the weekend has disappeared. This Thursday the building was watched by the police as in any other demonstration. Protesters are not only focused on major protests in Hollywood or downtown, but neighborhood groups can be seen holding solidarity signs with Black Lives Matter on corners throughout Los Angeles, including the wealthier neighborhoods.

The violence of the first days has been reduced to anecdote. In the Republican enclave of Newport Beach, south of Los Angeles, police arrested a white man who threatened a group of protesters with a pistol. Figures on violence are also beginning to become clear. The district attorney announced that more than 2,000 people have been detained in these protests, the largest the city has seen since 1992, but most for violating the curfew. Only 61 are charged with robbery or assault on officers.

California also begins to review the videos of these days and the performance of the police during the protests. The Police Department, against the ropes of public opinion for their actions, published a statement asking that anyone who feels that their rights have been violated, report it on official channels.

In Detroit, Michigan Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer and City Mayor Mike Duggan have joined the protests in a march through the city. In Ashville, North Carolina, police violently dismantled a makeshift post to provide medical attention to protesters, throwing medical supplies on the ground and forcing health professionals to disperse, as seen in videos from the local press. The head of the city police department has apologized.