Calm! Marvel’s most anticipated character won’t appear in Loki

The theories and hype increase, but the directors have made it clear that Mephisto will not yet join the UCM … Or will he? Will Loki give the character entry?

Social media is always all the rage when a premiere of Marvel. In recent months, fans did not delay in launching innumerable theories related to the company’s series. However, the vast majority did not go beyond simple hype and many followers were disappointed. The possible joy of enjoying the content was ruined by the exaggerated expectation. With the series of Loki It does not matter.

The above happened with Wandavision, when actor Paul Bettany, who plays View, made the comment, unfortunately, that there would be a surprising cameo on the show. However, the viewers waited. This apparition never happened.

Even when they had already had their first great frustration, the lovers of ‘La Casa de las Ideas’ continued to speculate. When Falcon and the Winter Soldier premiered, the audience once again placed their assumption on digital platforms that there would be a great special performance in this latest production.

Despite the great hope, it did not happen either. Yes OK Sharon carter, Baron Zemo, the Dora Milaje and the Countess Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine They were important, none filled the viewers’ hunger for cameos.

The most anticipated of all will not make his debut in Loki either

But… guess what? This did not stop there, but the theories go on and on now in relation to Loki, the company’s next big premiere. And worse still, the comments keep the same essence: Mephisto will appear on the product.

The diabolical character has been expected by fans since Wandavision, but as much as they wait for him, his debut in the MCU does not arrive.

For her part, to clear up any doubts in this regard, the director of Loki, Kate herron, spoke of a poster in which, according to users, the villain appeared.

“Honestly, it’s just a super weird coincidence. Like, it’s really a reference to Loki – the horns, he was thrown out of the sky, that’s what it’s a reference to. Because we shot that much earlier, I think WandaVision must have been in the post when we shot that. I saw all the things about it online and I thought, “Oh, this is going to be interesting.” [Risas] But no, it is more relevant to the themes of our program and it is not a nod to that character ”.

This was the image in which it supposedly appeared:

According to comments on the networks, Mephisto is the character in the stained glass window in the background.

Thus, the wait to see said being on the screen must continue. For now the words of Michael waldron, producer of Loki. “Mephisto, I was reading about that character. It is quite interesting. It would be interesting if he ever appeared in the MCU, “he stated.

Loki can be seen starting today, June 9, at Disney + in this link.

Source: CBR