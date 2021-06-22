Quite simply, a new great performance by the driver from Guadalajara, Jalisco, Sergio Checo Pérez, has resulted in the framework of the French Grand Prix, at the Paul Ricard circuit in Le Castellet, a very small town in the south of the Gallic country, located sea in between the ports of Marseille and Toulon.

Beyond the extraordinary result for the Red Bull team, which is consolidated in the first place by teams, and first in the drivers’ championship with the Dutch Max Verstappen, what is really attractive for national motorsport fans is the decisive performance of Checo that in the duel of strategies complicated the decisions to the Mercedes squad. The objective of hiring the Mexican pilot was to achieve two very clear goals: to end the hegemony of the former German silver arrows and to support Mad Max in his quest to be crowned champion. For now, and when a third of the season has been completed, seven out of twenty-three events, the result is optimal.

The undeniable talent of Verstappen, a twenty-three-year-old young man of Dutch nationality, although born in Belgium, has led him to establish himself as the leading driver in Red Bull, however, and despite his meteoric rise in the top category of motorsport, until now , has never been able to defeat the star cars in the drivers’ championship. The best position he has obtained is third in the 2019 and 2020 campaigns, so, if he continues to lead the drivers’ championship and be crowned champion, I suppose, he will have to thank the touchstone in the entire equation, which so far has The result was a success: Checo Pérez. Well, with his help in strategy and the great level shown by the Austrian team’s cars, we could envision a great celebration back in December. They should not claim victory, because the German team is not defeated despite having thirty-seven points less in the championship.

That said, the great moment that Checo is experiencing for peace after winning in Azerbaijan, the maturity and experience of having handled 199 Formula 1 Grand Prix, allow him to work on the strategy, like the one on Sunday, in which he extended to the maximum the performance of his tires and then he drove very quickly to the close of the race to pass Valtteri Bottas and climb to third place.

Fortunately, next weekend we will have a race at the home of Red Bull, the Steiermark Grand Prix, linked to the following weekend which will be the Austrian Grand Prix. I suppose they will take advantage of the advantage of running on their own track to put more ground in between with the Mercedes who, I repeat, will not continue to rest on their laurels. It’s going to get very interesting.

