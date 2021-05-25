Calm Dodge Challenger fans: Stellantis working to reinvent it?

Dodge is, along with Ford and Chevrolet, one of the few brands that maintains in its catalog a mucle car as “God commands.” The golden age of these models took place between the 60s and 70s of the last century. Not surprisingly, to this day there are still many who dream of get hold of such a model. The problem is that the turnaround in the automotive sector is causing them to become endangered species.

The electrification it will change the way manufacturers develop them, but their essence must remain the same. That is the main question that Chevrolet, Dodge and Ford they are addressing so that their myths can continue to be sold for more generations. And the Challenger is no stranger to it, especially since it has been on sale longer than necessary. Thus Stellantis is looking for the best way to give him a worthy and deserved relief.

The Dodge Challenger, as we anticipated, will be electrified for its new generation

If you remember, long ago we told you that the new Dodge Challenger could be hybrid or electric. This change in its technical approach implies a strong investment that Stellantis should now face. Not surprisingly, those who should command this mission are the engineers of the extinct FCA Group. And you will ask yourself, for what reason? Simple, because the guys at PSA have never had a project of this type in their hands.

According statements by Matt McAlear, Dodge Sales Operations Manager, Muscle Cars and Trucks…

‘Everybody knows that electrification is coming, We will reinvent the muscle car as far as Dodge is concerned. I’m very excited about where the future is heading, but now everyone is enjoying the “bachelor party.” This is the last hurray » “There hasn’t been a date drawn in the sand that says you won’t be able to buy a Hemi iron block anymore, but everyone knows it’s coming and they want to enjoy (today) while they can… will come to an end, but the replacements will be much more exciting“

The new-generation Dodge Challenger could be hybrid or electric

We will have to wait a little longer to find out what the solution of your choice Stellantis. The replacement of the Dodge Challenter comes years late and, even if they want to, they can not stretch the current generation like bubblegum. Long ago we knew that the extinct FCA Group would accelerate the electrification of its brands with a new platform. If the plans continue as such, which should reach the factory they have in Windsor (Canada) and it would be for Chrysler and Dodge.

Perhaps there is the key to your future. Meanwhile, we will continue to enjoy this old Yankee “iron”.

Source – Muscle Cars and Trucks