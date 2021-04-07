Callum Johnson returns after two years inactive

The British Callum johnson (18-1, 13 KO) will return to the ring on April 24, in an evening that will be played in London and will be promoted by Queensberry, with Frank Warren at the helm. His rival will be the Croatian Emil markic (32-2, 24 KO), ranked on WBO world charts, and a middle belt will be up for grabs for the contenders.

Johnson hasn’t fought in more than two years, when he beat Sean Monaghan in the third round. It was April 2019, and a few months before he had suffered the only defeat of his professional life, when he challenged the IBF light heavyweight champion, Artur Beterbiev, against whom he lasted four rounds.

The Briton returns with Frank Warren, with whom he began his professional career, after a few years with Matchroom and Eddie Hearn behind him. At 35, he will try to get the veteran promoter to push him back into the dispute for a world title.