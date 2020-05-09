May 8, 2020 | 6:36 pm

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador assured on May 6 that the federal government has not noticed an increase in the levels of gender violence during the COVID-19 quarantine.

“In the case of violence in general and violence against women we have not noticed an increase, of course the way we have to measure it is the complaints that are presented, there may be a black number, but in the complaints there has been no increase, ”he said during the morning conference.

However, the president’s statements have been questioned by various political actors.

This May 8, for example, it was Laura Rojas, president of the Chamber of Deputies, who pointed out that the attacks on women have worsened during the almost two months that the confinement imposed by the Ministry of Health in the National Day has lasted. of social distancing that was extended until May 30.

According to figures from the Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System, during the first quarter of 2020, 3 million 963,866 calls were registered to 911, of which 4.29% has to do with domestic violence.

In March alone, the month in which confinement began in Mexico, a total of 26,171 calls for domestic violence were registered, 21% more than the 21,628 received during the same period of 2019.

The Mexico City government warned of an increase in the number of investigation folders opened for family violence in the Attorney General’s Office (FGJ), from an average of 380 inquiries at the beginning of 2020 to 716 by the end of the previous month.

“In a situation of confinement, what is happening is that women are locked up with their own perpetrators in situations where they have very limited exits,” said María Noel Baeza, regional director of UN Women.

The United Nations agency noted in an April 27 report in an increase in violence in Mexico, Brazil and Colombia and a doubling of the number of feminicides in Argentina during the quarantine.

In Mexico, complaints of domestic violence grew about 15% in March compared to the previous year, official data showed.

“Since we are in confinement, there has been an increase in reports of family violence, although most of the reports are for psychological violence,” said Blanca Aquino, director of the Municipal Institute for Women of Veracruz, the Mexican state with the highest rate of femicides in the country.

Arusi Unda, of the feminist organization Brujas del Mar, said that at the beginning of the confinement there were more complaints from neighbors who heard fights in other houses, as well as an increase in cases of “digital violence” and that now many women are asking for help to escape.

“Now there are many women asking for advice on how to leave the house and take their children without the couple later wanting to take them away by legal means,” she said.

Gender violence in Europe

Emergency services across Europe saw calls from women victims of domestic violence rise to 60% during confinement with the new coronavirus, the WHO Europe regional warned on Thursday.

“Member States report an increase of up to 60% in the emergency calls of women victims of violence by their partner in April this year, compared to last year,” said Hans Kluge, director Europe for the WHO , at an online press conference from Copenhagen.

“Complaints are increasing in almost all countries,” said an expert from the organization, Isabel Yordi.

For its part, the United Nations Sexual and Reproductive Health Agency (UNFPA) calculates that if the confinement continues, in the next six months there will be another 31 million cases of domestic violence in the world.

The European branch of the WHO, which comprises 53 countries as heterogeneous as Russia and Andorra, has 1.6 million official cases of covid-19 disease and nearly 150,000 deaths related to the virus, according to the organization’s figures.