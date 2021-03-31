Calls for violence on Facebook continued to circulate after the assault

Washington extreme security for inauguration 4:44

(CNN) – Facebook posts promoting violence during inauguration week have circulated on the platform last week despite severe measures from the social media giant since the January 6 uprising, according to a watchdog group. in the area of ​​technology.

“Patriots, January 20, 2021 is your Tiananmen Square moment !!!” read a post on a private pro-Trump Facebook group.

“We need to organize our militia (…) Wars are won with weapons (…) and when they silence your commander-in-chief you are in a war,” said another published on January 9 in a public group of the “Patriot Party” with more than 12,000 members.

Other posts include people openly asking for details on joining a military.

The posts were identified by the Tech Transparency Project (TPP), a nonprofit watchdog group.

Facebook removed the post that referenced Tiananmen Square after being contacted by CNN.

Facebook’s response

“This post violated our policy against organizing harmful activities and was removed, but it is important to note that it violated one of our policies that require more context and cannot always be applied on a large scale. These policies often require specialized teams to gather more information on a given topic to make decisions, ”said a Facebook spokesperson.

“Once you shared the post, our teams began reviewing, bringing in specialists from our content policy team, and ultimately determining that, in the context in which it was shared, it violated a section of our Anti-Organizing Harmful Activity Policy that requires more teams / context to define, and it was removed, ”he added.

Facebook said on Sunday that the “Patriot Party” group, where the post appeared referring to the organization of a militia, had been “proactively detected” by its teams and was being removed. Facebook said Monday it had removed the group.

The posts highlight the challenge facing the tech giant to crack down on internal calls for violence.

“Facebook is showing that it is unwilling or unable to effectively moderate its platform and has become a danger to the public and democracy,” Katie Paul, director of TTP, told CNN on Sunday night.

TPP told CNN that it found the posts using a Facebook account to join far-right groups.

Gun-related advertisements

TPP said last week that it discovered evidence that Facebook was allowing advertisements for gun accessories, bulletproof vests and other military equipment to run on its platform targeting users who have shown interest in far-right groups and militias.

Facebook announced Saturday that it would stop accepting ads for accessories for weapons and protective equipment in the United States. The measure applies until at least January 22.

A Facebook spokesperson told CNN last week that the company removed pages and groups representing militarized social movements. He claimed that they keep deleting pages.

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg appeared to downplay last week her company’s role in the insurrection. In this regard, he said that most of the organization had taken place on other platforms.

“Our enforcement of the rules is never perfect, so I’m sure there were still things on Facebook,” Sandberg told Reuters in an interview. He then added: “I think these events were largely organized on platforms that don’t have our abilities to stop hate and they don’t have our standards and they don’t have our transparency.”

A “Stop The Steal” Facebook group, promoting the unfounded conspiracy theory that the 2020 election was rigged, gained hundreds of thousands of members during election week before Facebook closed it down.

The company only completely banned content that contained the phrase “stop the theft” after the insurrection.

Groups dedicated to spreading false versions of electoral fraud

However, some of the groups and individuals spreading the conspiracy theory have tried to evade Facebook’s content moderation systems. They have tried, for example, by changing the names of their groups to avoid arousing suspicion. Also using other app features to hide in plain sight, according to watchdog group Avaaz.

Last week, Avaaz targeted 90 public and private Facebook groups dedicated to spreading false accounts of voter fraud. He also pointed to half a dozen who had tried to circumvent Facebook’s crackdown on “stop the steal” content. Since Facebook was tipped off of the groups, the company removed nine, Avaaz told CNN this week.

“We are working with experts on global terrorism and cyber intelligence to identify calls for violence and remove harmful content that could lead to more violence,” Facebook spokesman Andy Stone told CNN. “We continue with all these efforts and we work with law enforcement agencies to prevent direct threats to public safety,” he added.

Conspiracy theorists have also used stories from Instagram, which is also a Facebook product, to share discredited claims, Avaaz said. Instagram stories are scheduled to disappear after 24 hours. This allows those who spread false information to have their messages reach the thousands before their content is identified and action is taken.