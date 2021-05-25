calling the TV “crying” and denying that he gave his mother a “beating”, Rocío Carrasco

Before which he is coming at the top, as a result of the documentary series that his mother, Rocío Carrasco, is starring in Telecinco, Rocío Flores It would trying by all means to give his point of view on the matter.

And to do this, you are exhausting all the resources available to you. According Miguel Frigenti and Belén Esteban told this Monday in Sálvame, the granddaughter of ‘the greatest’, one of the victims, is calling the network’s collaborators to deny the version of the “beating” to her mother.

“I have information that Rocío Flores is calling television collaborators crying to deny that she beat up her mother“Frigenti revealed first.

“I shouldn’t make those calls”

An extreme that was instantly confirmed by Belén Esteban. “That thing about the calls he’s making and denying that he beat up his mother is true“, assured the Madrid collaborator.

“I have already told a person very close to Rocío Flores. I shouldn’t make those calls “said the one from San Blas, who also recalled that she had “never” spoken badly of Rocío Flores.