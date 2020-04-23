The increase in the participation of the military in the high positions of the federal government indicates more a political weakness of President Jair Bolsonaro (without a party) than an attempt to articulate a coup in the country, evaluated former President Fernando Henrique Cardoso (PSDB) during live organized by Abitrigo this Thursday, 23.

FHC compared Bolsonaro’s situation with that of the former Chilean president Salvador Allende. “When he called the military into the government, it was not to strike a coup. It was because that was what was left,” he said.

For Fernando Henrique, Bolsonaro’s handling of the crisis is worrying, since, in the toucan’s assessment, the president is unable to show tranquility and signal a way out of the crisis.

“The president speaks more than he thinks, always. And I don’t appreciate something that is happening in Brazil, growing feuds between institutions, the dispute between the mayor and the president of the Republic,” said FHC.

The former president also criticized the positioning of political forces that call for impeachment of Bolsonaro. Fernando Henrique stated that it is not clear that the president has violated the Federal Constitution.

“They said I was conspiring with Rodrigo Maia (president of the Chamber of Deputies), but I haven’t seen Maia in years. It’s not clear that there was constitutional infringement. I didn’t vote for Bolsonaro, but the population voted for Bolsonaro, he is there “, said FHC.

The toucan also said that there will be a need for cohesion among the country’s political leaders to face the coronavirus crisis and to transform institutions. “We will need statesmen, cohesion, not disruption. We need to have historical patience, understand that things take time,” he said.

Roberto Jefferson

Fernando Henrique Cardoso reacted on Tuesday, 21, to criticisms made by former federal deputy Roberto Jefferson, PTB’s national president, in an interview published by state. Jefferson affirmed that the ex-president is the “conductor” of an alleged plot of the Legislative to overthrow the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, which would have the participation of the Mayor, Rodrigo Maia (DEM-RJ).

The former president responded in a Twitter post. “A former deputy speaks in a plot of mine with Maia and (the governor of São Paulo, João) Doria to overthrow Bolsonaro. Nothing more wrong: I don’t want such. Better to have historical patience. I respect the popular vote. Disagreeing is normal, without overthrowing . Cohesion against the virus, it is necessary. Do not intrigue “, wrote FHC, without mentioning Roberto Jefferson by name.

