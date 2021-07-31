Calling Hamilton an amateur generated an avalanche in networks

The head of Mercedes F1 spoke publicly for the first time this Friday after the FIA ​​decided not to agree with Red Bull and dismiss its claim to review the accident between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.

The Austrian manager assured Sky F1 that he was not bothered by the turn that the rivalry with Red Bull has taken in recent weeks, where harsh words and mutual accusations have been used.

“Nothing has ever bothered me in Formula 1, I think some comments have been made a lot, how to say it? … interesting, but it is not my place to judge it and I am calm about it,” he said, with a visibly tense face in the which made it clear that his true opinion was being kept.

“Everyone has to do it as they can and how they want, and if you want to communicate emotionally and hysterically, you can do it. We just tried to say the right things. I think the comments that were made, probably out of emotion, were directly against a seven. times world champion “.

“Words like amateur should not have a place and what it caused was a flood of comments on social networks. A great controversy that contributed to further polarization and I think that we, as a sport, should do the opposite, reduce tension.”

Wolff made it clear that he has not spoken to his counterpart at Red Bull, Christian Horner, with which he starred in an interesting episode at the British GP while communicating with Michael Masi, race director, and in the stewards’ room.

When asked about the mention of the FIA ​​statement on Thursday, where it was assured that there was “some concern” about “certain allegations” in the letter with which Red Bull Asked for a review of the case, Wolff again demonstrated his restraint.

“That has to be investigated by the SON, I was not in the discussion, but what I heard was enough … I can’t find the word, “he said.

“I think consistency is very important and the stewards considered it to be a 10-second penalty and I think that we, as teams, have to be consistent in what we judge as correct or incorrect and not oscillate with what is appropriate in the moment”.

“For the stewards it is very difficult, because the situations are never the same. I think they have to do what they can and at the time the 10-second penalty seemed very hard and we thought the race was lost, in the end it turned out to be good for us, but I have to say from my opinion, that it is not opportunistic: they have the hardest job. As a referee in soccer, before the video analysis came [VAR]”.

Wolff, yes, he made it clear that the tension should stop increasing and that in a sport with as much risk as the motorsport, it is never acceptable to heat the environment off the track.

“It is motor racing and motor racing is dangerous and that is why I believe that respect and a cool head must prevail on the track. I think it is being a great championship and we will continue to see it,” he concluded.

